Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl on Halloween
Pirasan Sanmugavadivel is facing charges in connection with an alleged sex assault at an apartment building in Richmond Hill, Ont. (York Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:06AM EST
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child on Halloween night.
York regional police say the alleged assault happened in the lobby of an apartment building in Richmond Hill, Ont., at about 8 p.m.
They say the accused approached two young girls and engaged them in conversation.
Police allege the man then sexually assaulted one of the girls, and encouraged her to return later that evening.
They say the man turned himself over to police on Nov. 24, and has been charged with sexual assault, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of breach of probation.
Police say they want to make sure there are no other victims.
