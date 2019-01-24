

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 13 youths when he was a teacher and coach decades ago.

Police say 66-year-old Michael Patrick McNutt was arrested Wednesday on 27 sexual assault charges in alleged incidents in the 1970s and 1980s.

In a release Thursday, police say the investigation was launched in 2016 after several complainants came forward.

The arrest was the result of Project Apollo, a team assembled in 2016 to investigate multiple complaints against McNutt.

Police say the alleged victims were all youths at the time and that McNutt was their coach and/or teacher.

"McNutt was in a position of trust in relation to the victims," the police statement read.

McNutt is facing 14 counts of gross indecency and 13 counts of indecent assault.

Const. John MacLeod said Halifax Regional Police could not give more information about McNutt's place of work at the time of the alleged assaults for privacy reasons.

"We're very concerned with their privacy ... so that we don't re-victimize them in any way," he said.

Police said more charges are anticipated and encouraged other alleged victims to come forward, saying they "will not be judged, and will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect throughout the entire investigative process."

McNutt was to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.