Man accused of offering money and gifts to lure children
Peter Kirkeby, 31, of Toronto, was arrested and charged in an investigation into Child Luring and Child Exploitation.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 11:30AM EDT
TORONTO - A 31-year-old Toronto man faces charges following a child luring investigation and police believe there may be other victims across the country.
Toronto police allege the man communicated online with many people, including children.
They say he allegedly offered money and gifts to entice children for a sexual encounter.
Police also allege the man asked people to have sex with a child for money.
They also say he purportedly shared images that show the sexual exploitation of children.
Peter Kirkeby faces charges that include luring a child and possessing child pornography, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dieppe veteran who was Canadian Army's longest-serving officer dies at 101
- 'Down on my knees:' Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash
- Caitlan Coleman details night she fled from estranged husband Joshua Boyle
- Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian put over to May 7
- Alberta NDP promises balanced budget later than UCP, but says UCP math is wrong