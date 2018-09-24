Man accused of killing four people in Fredericton to make court appearance
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 4:35AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man, accused of killing four people, including two city police officers, in a shooting spree last month makes this second court appearance today.
Matthew Vincent Raymond faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
The police officers and civilians were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.
Court documents say the incident ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.
During Raymond's first court appearance, his lawyer said they were unable to proceed with the case because the defence was still awaiting disclosure -- or release of the findings of the police investigation.
It's expected the lawyers may have to ask for another delay.
Lawyer Nathan Gorham has said he eventually expects a plea of not guilty and a request for a preliminary hearing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Teen dies in hospital after shooting in Hamilton
- Man accused of killing four people in Fredericton to make court appearance
- Decision expected in trial of Dellen Millard, accused of killing his father
- Rallies call on Canada to recognize sign language as an official language
- Say it ain't snow: Wintry first day of fall in the Prairies