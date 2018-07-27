Man accused of breaking into London, Ont., police HQ arrested again
London police headquarters after a man allegedly tried to break-in on July 26, 2018. (Jim Knight/CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 1:41PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A man who allegedly tried to break into police headquarters in London, Ont., is facing additional charges.
Police allege a man used a bicycle chain to break the glass in a door on the headquarters building early Thursday morning and then tried to enter.
They say he was tasered by officers after allegedly refusing to drop the chain and charged with break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.
It's alleged the same man broke into an apartment on Thursday afternoon and that he waved a large knife at the occupant and the property manager while carrying off bags of property.
Police say a suspect was located and arrested without incident.
The 29-year-old Stratford, Ont., man is charged with break and enter and theft, and assault with a weapon in relation to the second incident.
