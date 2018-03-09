Man, 78, dead in farming accident in southwestern Ontario, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 9:29PM EST
SARNIA, Ont. - Provincial police say a 78-year-old man is dead after a farming accident in a rural part of southwestern Ontario.
They say officers were called to a farm in Enniskillen Township, near Sarnia, Ont., at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday to investigate the accident.
Investigators say the man was helping someone transfer crop from a storage bin into a transport truck when he fell in the bin.
They say David John Brand died of his injuries.
Police say the Coroner's Office and the Ministry of Labour will investigate.
