Man, 61, killed by lawn mower at church in Halifax
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 4:56PM EDT
HALIFAX - Police say a 61-year-old man is dead after a lawn mower rolled on top of him in the Halifax area Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the man was operating a ride-on mower on the grounds of a church on Rocky Lake Drive.
They say it appears that he rolled over a steep hill leading to the nearby Bedford Highway.
Emergency personnel responded just after 10 a.m. but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say their thoughts are with the victim's family.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta man sentenced to 15 years for sex assault that left woman in coma
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Notley blasts United Conservatives in campaign-style speech
- Second murder charge filed against Wash. man in 1987 death of Victoria couple
- Boy, 13, charged with first-degree murder after cyclist run down, stabbed: police