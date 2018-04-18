

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police in Toronto say a man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting several teen girls on a west-end bus route.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was assaulted on April 10 by a man who stood behind her on the Dufferin Street bus.

They say another girl was similarly assaulted the next day by a man who stood in front of her on the same bus route.

It's alleged he then moved toward two seated teenaged girls, stood in front of them, and sexually assaulted them.

Police say a 47-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Tuesday at a bus stop and charged with four counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual interference.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be other alleged victims who rode the bus on that route during the afternoon rush.