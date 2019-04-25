

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school washroom.

Investigators say the incident happened on Tuesday morning, when a man entered the school and walked into the girls' washroom.

They say a 16-year-old girl also entered the washroom, and then tried to leave.

Police say that as she was trying to leave, the man blocked her path and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They say the girl screamed, and school staff came to help her.

Police say a 44-year-old was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with forcible confinement, assault and sexual assault.