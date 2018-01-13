Man, 24, charged with August 2017 death of woman found in Toronto park
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 9:53AM EST
TORONTO -- Police say a man has been charged in the death of a Toronto woman whose body was found in a park nearly five months ago.
They say officers were called to the north Toronto park on Aug. 19, 2017, and found Virgil Jack's body in a creek.
In the days after her death, police released a statement saying that Jack, 31, had been stabbed multiple times.
Investigators a say 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.
They say the man appeared in court on Friday.
