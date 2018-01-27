

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax say a man is facing impaired driving charges after a 63-year-old pedestrian was killed in a car crash.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a report of a crash in the city's south end at around 3 a.m. Saturday and found a car had damaged a building and a utility pole.

Emergency workers found a pedestrian pinned underneath the car, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver was arrested near the scene and taken to police headquarters for a breath test.

A 23-year-old man from New Brunswick has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired driving causing death. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police say roads near the scene of the crash have been reopened as utility crews work to repair downed electrical lines.