TORONTO -- A 22-year-old Ontario man is facing terrorism-related offenses after returning from Turkey.

Ikar Mao of Guelph, Ont., was arrested and charged Friday morning for participating in activities of a terrorist group and for leaving Canada to participate in such activities.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage said in a news release.

The RCMP told CTV News that Mao had previously been in custody in Turkey, but no conviction was registered.

Mao is set to make a court appearance Friday in Brampton, a city north-west of Toronto.

The Mounties announced the arrest in a press release Friday morning.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...