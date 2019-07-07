Man, 22, accused of voyeurism after allegedly recording women in change rooms
A recording device seized in a voyeurism investigation is shown in a Toronto police handout image. (TPS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:43PM EDT
Toronto police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly recorded women in a changing room at a popular shopping mall in the city on Saturday.
- For more on this story, visit CTV News Toronto
Officers allege the man, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, went into a clothing store at the Eaton Centre at about 4 p.m. and entered a unisex changing room.
They allege the man then placed a "homemade recording device" on the floor between change room stalls and recorded multiple women changing.
They say one of the women noticed the device and notified both security and police.
Investigators say they found numerous video clips of unknown women on the man's device.
The man has been charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief/obstructing property under $5,000.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Good Samaritan unknowingly offers ride to woman who lost family in N.S. house fire
- Two dead, two seriously injured after crash on Ottawa highway Sunday
- Toronto boy feared dead after motorcycle hit-and-run could make full recovery
- Quebec minister accused of hypocrisy after tweeting photo with Malala Yousafzai
- Murder charge laid after police say van's damage in crash didn't match injuries