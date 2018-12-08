

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators have said the teen's body was found in a park in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday shortly before 8 a.m.

Peel regional police have not released a cause of death.

They did not say whether the accused, 20-year-old Nicholas Mahabir of Mississauga, had any relationship to the boy.

They say the accused was set to appear in court Saturday, and an investigation is ongoing.