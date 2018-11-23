

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of kittens and cats have been found in a plastic storage boxes on the side of the road in central Alberta.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society said Wednesday evening the 15 animals were found “sick and malnourished, but living, breathing and forgiving,” in a pair of plastic boxes taped shut on the side of the highway between Stettler and Erskine, Alta.

The cats have been named after virtues the organization believes should be embraced, such as Honesty, Kindness, Loyalty and Dignity.

The Saving Grace Animal Society says the cats were found covered in an inch of urine and feces. They’re asking anyone who recognizes the handwriting on the boxes to contact them.

** FIND THESE PEOPLE!!! ** Do you recognize this writing? These boxes? These cats or kittens?! SHARE!!! Their humans... Posted by Saving Grace Animal Society on Thursday, 22 November 2018