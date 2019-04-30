

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sixty high school students banded together to lend a hand -- in the wake of the historic flooding along the Ottawa River -- pitching in to assist the ongoing sandbagging efforts.

The dozens of teenagers from Cairine Wilson Secondary School were quite literally on the front lines filling sandbags to help neighbours and Canadian soldiers who’ve been deployed to the nearby flooded areas.

“A bunch of us decided to go out and really help the community,” student Melissa Raymond told CTV News Channel, adding that many of the students lived there or knew people who did. “This was a way to give back.”

“There were little jobs to be done everywhere,” she said. “And a lot of work really got done … it was a really good feeling.”

Raymond said their efforts could have made the “difference between whether these people actually keep their homes or if they were going to lose it.”

Approximately 2,000 Canadian soldiers are currently deployed in the flood zones along the swollen Ottawa River, where water has already risen to historic levels. According to statistics provided by the City of Ottawa, more than 10,000 volunteers and 700 Canadian Armed Forces members have helped affected areas – including the distribution of more than 1.1 million sandbags.

For comparison, during the 2017 flooding in Ottawa, approximately 230,000 sandbags were made available.

The floods in Quebec have forced hundreds of residents to abandon their homes, but water levels in the Ottawa region are not expected to peak until Thursday.

Last Friday, Cairine Wilson Secondary School Principal Jennifer Coleman decided school staff would help to charter two buses to transport any students interested in helping sandbagging efforts in the flood zone.

“Within half an hour, we had the buses arranged and students ready to go on the ground,” she told CTV News Channel. “And it speaks to our students at Cairine Wilson … that they were ready to jump in.”

“The curriculum isn’t just what happens inside the school -- it’s what happens in our community and our environment,” Coleman added. “We’re very much a community school.”

The principal said the school is located close to the river and that they couldn’t ignore all the other people pitching in. “We use the waterways every day and we wanted to be a part of this great effort in our city,” she said.

Before the students left, Raymond said she and other students made sure to tell the soldiers if they needed any more help, they’d be there.

“If you still need people on the weekends we're here. I’ve got nothing better to do,” she said. “And there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing than helping the community we live in.”