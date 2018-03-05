

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young girl with a congenital heart defect has a date with her favourite Disney character, Moana, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Kitchener, Ont.

Julia Chandler, 4, has undergone several surgeries to treat her rare condition, which caused her to be born with her heart on the ride side of her body. Julia has faced many health-related difficulties in her young life, but her parents say she’s taught them to value every moment.

“She really teaches us so much about not taking your days for granted, but really living them to their fullest,” Julia’s mother, Lisa Chandler, told CTV Kitchener.

As Julia’s favourite character Moana might say, no one knows how far she’ll go – although we do know she’ll be making a trip to Florida next month.

Volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised Julia at a Hawaiian-themed party over the weekend, where they told her she had a date with Moana at Disney World in Florida.

Julia said she was “so surprised” to learn of the trip. Lisa Chandler said she was very thankful to see her daughter “so spoiled and loved.”

She added: “There aren’t words to describe how incredible this is.”

The girl’s father, Brian Chandler, said he doesn’t know what to expect out of his daughter’s first major trip. “She’s never been on a plane,” he said, adding that she is excited to fly.

Julia, her parents and her sibling will be well taken care in Florida, according to Shannon Walls, who volunteers with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The Make-A-Wish children stay at a very magical place itself that’s complete with all the medical support, nutritional needs (and) doctors,” she said.

Brian says his one wish would be that Julia’s heart would work better, but that’s not something she fixates on, he said. “That’s her special heart, and that’s who she is.”