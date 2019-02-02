

CTVNews.ca Staff , with a report from CTV Calgary’s Jaclyn Brown





Like many other kids her age, 15-year-old Jayden Chaban loves to listen to the music of Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Now, the Alberta girl will get to fulfill her dream of seeing them perform live when she heads to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles later this month, where she may even be able to mingle with them on the red carpet.

Jayden was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that causes the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles to die off.

An Alberta chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending her to Los Angeles and helping her get red carpet ready.

“I just really love music and I wanted to go somewhere we’d never be able to pay for and do ourselves, so that’s why I picked it,” Jayden told CTV Calgary.

Colleen Brennan, Jayden’s mom, said that her daughter hasn’t let her disease slow her down.

“She works so hard at school…just how she deals with life and gets up every day and faces her day, I just think my dad and I learn so much from her,” Brennan said.

Before she flies to Los Angeles, Jayden spent some time searching for the perfect dress and being pampered at the CrossIron Mills mall near Calgary.

“I’m just really grateful,” Jayden said.