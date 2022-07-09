Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey

OTTAWA -

A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.

According to the survey, commissioned by CTV News, 61 per cent aren’t making any international travel plans at all, while six per cent of Canadians said they had international travel plans this summer and cancelled them. Another three per cent said they had booked international travel, but may still cancel their trips.

Twelve per cent of travellers remain undeterred with their travel plans and have no intention to cancel them.

The survey comes as travellers have been plagued by long wait times at both airports and passport offices, and with inflation at a 40-year record of 7.7 per cent.

The Canadian Press reported this week that Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport rank number one worldwide for flight delays. The massive wait times and flight cancellations have led Air Canada to temporarily ban pets from baggage holds.

Meanwhile, at passport offices, Service Canada is struggling to catch up with the wave of requests following a lull during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canadians aged 55 plus are most likely to say they have no interest in travelling internationally this summer (69 per cent) compared to younger Canadians (18-34: 53 per cent; 35-54: 58 per cent),” the survey states. “Those aged 18 to 34 are more than twice as likely to say they want to travel internationally but have no plans (22 per cent) than those aged 55 plus (9 per cent).”

The Nanos Research survey also sought to gauge Canadians’ level of concern about another wave of COVID-19. The numbers show the majority of those surveyed have some level of concern another wave of COVID-19 this fall could prompt governments to bring back certain restrictions.

“A majority of Canadians are worried (16 per cent) or somewhat worried (39 per cent) that this fall there will be another pandemic wave which will be serious enough to bring back restrictions such as mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and the limiting of gatherings, while about two in five are not worried (23 per cent) or somewhat not worried (19 per cent),” the Nanos survey states.

Though the provinces have dropped most restrictions, there’s been a recent surge in cases in many parts of the country.

METHODOLOGY:

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,002 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between June 30thand July 4th, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.