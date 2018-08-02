The sight and smell of smoke are causing concern across part of northern Ontario as the Parry Sound 33 wildfire continues to grow.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had surpassed 11,000 hectares, or 110 square kilometres. Its northeastern edge remained about five kilometres west of the Highway 69 portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, with most of the expansion occurring to the southeast.

The fire’s trek toward Highway 69 had been slowed over the last few days by cloud cover and a shift in wind direction. Southwesterly winds were expected to return to the area Thursday afternoon, potentially fanning the flames back in the direction of the highway.

Local authorities say the highway will be closed if travel conditions become hazardous. If that were to happen, people in Sudbury and other northern communities would temporarily lose their quickest route to southern Ontario – with the nearest detour adding several hours of travel time.

Evacuations and air quality concerns

More than 1,000 people in the area of the fire have been evacuated due to Parry Sound 33. The latest evacuations affected approximately 400 cottages and 30 homes in the municipality of Killarney.

Jim Rook, the municipality’s emergency management co-ordinator, said Wednesday that most of the cottagers had returned to their year-round homes, while permanent residents were mainly staying with friends and relatives.

“We’re quite confident that [for] our residents that have been evacuated … their properties are going to be safe,” he told CTV News Channel.

Evacuations were also ordered in the communities of Henvey Inlet and Key Harbour shortly after the fire broke out on July 18. Many Henvey Inlet residents have been staying in hotels in Sudbury, which is about 70 kilometres to the north but close enough that the smell of smoke from Parry Sound 33 lingers in the air.

Approximately 2,000 residents of the community of Alban, which is across the highway from the fire, have been warned that evacuations may be ordered there if the situation deteriorates.

The fire was also affecting air quality in the region. Environment Canada said Thursday morning that smoke was reducing visibility in Greater Sudbury, and could be harmful to human health anywhere it descended to ground level.

“If you’re smelling a bit of smoke but otherwise are not having any issues with it, then you can continue with your normal activity,” Dr. Maya de Zoysa, a respirologist, told CTV Northern Ontario.

“However, if you do notice that you’re getting irritation in your eyes or nose, or you’re noticing you’re coughing or having problems breathing, you should definitely go back indoors – and if it worsens, you should seek medical attention.”

142 fires reported across Ontario

The fire has also dealt a blow to the region’s seasonal tourism area. Some businesses have been shut down as a direct result of the fire, while others have seen significant sales losses due to visitors staying away.

“We have 10 businesses that are affected very badly,” Rook said.

Approximately 280 firefighters from across North America are working to extinguish Parry Sound 33. Sixteen helicopters are part of the battle. Wednesday was considered to be a good day in the bid to keep the fire away from the highway, as they were able to put a perimeter around some of the easternmost parts of the fire.

There were 49 forest fires burning in northeastern Ontario as of late Wednesday night, 21 of which were considered to be out of control. Another 93 active fires were reported in the province’s northwest.

Most of Ontario’s major active wildfires are believed to have been sparked by lightning. The cause of Parry Sound 33 has not been determined.

With reports from CTV Northern Ontario’s Callam Rodya and Molly Frommer