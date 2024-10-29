Main takeaways from Saskatchewan's provincial election results

Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Scott Moe earned his second mandate as premier and his Saskatchewan Party held onto government for a fifth-straight majority, CTV News declared Monday night. But the party did not hold onto all its seats.
The Saskatchewan NDP is expected to pick up twice as many seats as it claimed in the 2020 election after gaining ground in Regina and Saskatoon.
The Saskatchewan Party dominated the rural vote as it has in past elections, but fell flat in the major cities.
“They did quite poorly in Saskatoon and Regina to the point where it doesn't look like they're going to have any MLAs from Regina and they might have one or two in Saskatoon,” said Daniel Westlake, a political studies professor at the University of Saskatchewan.
“That suggests the need for the party to think carefully about how it approaches the more urban parts of the province.”
Despite the results, Moe assured voters the province isn’t divided, during his victory speech.
“The Saskatchewan Party will be a government that works for all of the people of Saskatchewan,” Moe said.
“Regardless of who you voted for in this election, you did so because you wanted what was best for the province that we know, love and live in. And in this, I would say, each of us is united.”
Carla Beck’s NDP swept the 12 seats in Regina and all but two seats in Saskatoon. The Saskatchewan Party is leading in those two constituencies, but results were too close to call on election night and will be decided once mail-in ballots are counted.
“Great for the NDP compared to where they were in the last three elections. But that's not where they need to be if they they're going to compete for government,” Westlake said.
“They didn’t make any inroads outside of Saskatoon and Regina.”
In order to make gains in the major cities, the NDP had to unseat several long-standing Sask. Party MLAs.
Five prominent cabinet ministers are expected to lose their seats including the attorney general, social services minister, environment minister, corrections minister, and the parks, culture and sports minister.
“We knew when we started this campaign that it was going to be a challenging campaign. Recent history has not been kind to incumbent majority governing parties,” Moe said.
The urban upsets mean the Saskatchewan Party will have to rely heavily on rural MLAs and new faces to front ministry portfolios.
“They're not going to have anybody from Regina to put in cabinet,” Westlake said.
“That's going to be a difficult thing for the Sask. Party moving forward.”
Despite some challenges facing the Saskatchewan Party in its near future, early results suggest the party will walk away with more than half of the popular vote for the fifth consecutive election.
“That's not something that happens in a lot of provinces,” Westlake said.
Westlake points to Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives. The party governed from 1971 to 2015, but never earned 50 per cent of the popular vote in five consecutive elections.
“A win is a win, and that continues a run of dominance for the party that is quite significant within Canadian politics,” Westlake said.
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
A Nova Scotia teen is facing numerous charges related to a complex swatting investigation. On Oct. 25, Nova Scotia RCMP, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, arrested a 14-year-old male at his home in Bridgewater, N.S.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
B.C. Premier David Eby took questions from reporters Tuesday for the first time since his party secured the narrowest of majorities in the final count of provincial election results.
A man who was convicted in the random stabbing of a stranger at a downtown Vancouver Tim Hortons in 2022 is back in custody, according to authorities.
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Fairview on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary police have released photos of a man allegedly responsible for a bear spray attack at Market Mall last month.
Calgary council has approved changes to the city's transit bylaw that will double fines for intimidation and crack down on riders who loiter.
Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. A 58-year-old woman has been arrested.
Former Ottawa-Carleton regional chair and first mayor of Nepean Andrew Haydon has died. He was 91.
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier Francois Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
The world's best hockey player and star captain of the Edmonton Oilers appears to be out of action for at least one game, but it could be for longer.
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation is a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.
A new report says the city could hire staff to inspect inner city parks and playgrounds for needles and knives, but any plans would come with a price tag.
Nearly two months after Manitoba’s school cellphone ban came into effect, the policy is receiving some mixed signals.
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.
After the Guelph Police Service announced a plan to ramp up enforcement on drug use in downtown Guelph, business owners are sharing their thoughts on the plan.
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced, and then abruptly reversed, a plan to remove garbage bins from classrooms.
Councillors with the City of Kitchener voted in favour of hitting the brakes on a plan that would see more speed cameras installed in front of schools.
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
Considering they’re only a couple years removed from trick-or-treating, the Saskatoon Blades had some fun at practise today.
A collaborative investigation of police services across the province has resulted in over a dozen charges being laid in a case that saw a woman be trafficked from Toronto all the way to Saskatchewan.
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
The owner of a convenience store and gas bar in North Bay’s northwest end says a road construction project has hurt his business so severely, he might have to close.
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
Chief Thai Truong of the London Police Service (LPS) was part of a panel discussion following the screening of Dark Highway at FCFF. Truong said trafficking is a “big problem” because “there is a lot of money to be made.”
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Huron Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
A forensic pathologist who examined the body of shooting victim Josue Silva concluded that the Western University student died after being shot in the abdomen and losing an excessive amount of blood despite paramedics efforts to save him.
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
Casino Rama Resort is looking to fill nearly 30 positions as it begins a major refurbishment project.
Cineplex Entertainment has said inspections found no sign of pests at their Devonshire Mall movie theatre, despite a video circulating on social media suggesting otherwise.
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
The Provincial Marine of Amherstburg Re-enactment Unit welcomed the His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf with a cannon blast Tuesday morning at Dieppe Park.
The Comox Valley Regional District is issuing an apology to the K’ómoks First Nation for damaging several of its Cultural Heritage Sites during the construction of the Denman Cross Island Trail.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Just two days ahead of Halloween, the City of Sault Ste. Marie has awarded several local homes and one business for having the best decorations for the season.
The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is issuing a flood outlook statement to residents regarding current watershed conditions.
An early morning complaint of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a minivan with its engine running in Elliot Lake last week led to impaired driving charges and drug seizures.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison has confirmed a report that Canada is alleging an Indian cabinet minister and close adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered intelligence-gathering operations of Canadians.
Long COVID can have wide-ranging impacts, but is most commonly associated with brain fog, breathing difficulties and debilitating fatigue.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says an Ontario facility producing plant-based milks was not adhering to Health Canada’s policies on listeria prevention prior to an outbreak that led to three deaths.
A 15-year-old high school freshman is hospitalized with severe complications of food poisoning after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers three times in the weeks before a deadly E. coli outbreak was detected.
A recently discovered comet that some stargazers had hoped to see during Halloween week has disintegrated before the day of ghosts and ghouls.
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
A first-of-its kind facility for Atlantic Canada dedicated to marine animal autopsies and sampling is opening in Seaforth, N.S.
Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star of such favourites as 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie,' has died. She was 79.
A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frederic Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.
Shawn Mendes took some time during his concert in Colorado on Monday to address a personal topic.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a sale of Tupperware Brands on Tuesday, paving the way for the iconic food-shortage company to soon exit Chapter 11 protection and continue offering its products while undergoing a hoped-for revitalization.
A longtime family business in Windsor, Ont. is looking ahead to the future of furniture and appliances, by branching outside of the family tree for the first time in almost 100 years.
Statistics Canada's latest financial security survey shows a stark disparity between the wealth of homeowners and renters, even as it fails to capture the true scale what's owned by Canada's richest families.
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan's Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.
Jaywalking -- that time-honored practice of crossing the street outside of the crosswalk or against the traffic light -- is now legal in New York City.
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 4 of the World Series.
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
