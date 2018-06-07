Main building at historic Cape Breton inn burns to ground in early morning fire
The main building of Cape Breton's historic Inverary Resort was destroyed by fire on June 7, 2018. (Nova Scotia Tina/Facebook)
BADDECK, N.S. -- Crews were battling a large, persistent fire this morning that destroyed much of a historic Cape Breton inn.
RCMP in Halifax say they received a notice of the fire at the Inverary Resort in Baddeck early this morning, but had no details about the extent of the blaze.
An official with the Baddeck Volunteer fire department who did not want to use their name says it appears the fire started at about 2 a.m.
They say the resort's main building burned to the ground, destroying a much-loved building that dates back to the 1800's and looks out on the Bras d'Or lakes.
They say no one was hurt and that everybody got out.
Several fire departments in the area answered the call.
