Magnitude 5.3 quake hits northern Yukon, no damage reported

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has struck in northern Yukon, but Natural Resources Canada says there have been no reports of damage and none would be expected.

The quake struck about 167 kilometres north of Keno, Yukon, and 519 kilometres from Whitehorse, just after noon Pacific Time at a depth of 27 kilometres.

Natural Resources Canada had initially reported a magnitude of 5.8 for the quake, and says tremors were felt in Keno, which has a population of about 20 people.

The department says there was at least one report of "weak" shaking in Mayo, Yukon, some 60 kilometres to the southwest.

The quake came hours after a 4.9 magnitude tremor struck in the same area.

There were no reports of damage from the earlier quake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.