Canada

    • Magnitude 5.3 quake hits northern Yukon, no damage reported

    Downtown Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, June 24, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas) Downtown Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, June 24, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas)
    Share

    A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has struck in northern Yukon, but Natural Resources Canada says there have been no reports of damage and none would be expected.

    The quake struck about 167 kilometres north of Keno, Yukon, and 519 kilometres from Whitehorse, just after noon Pacific Time at a depth of 27 kilometres.

    Natural Resources Canada had initially reported a magnitude of 5.8 for the quake, and says tremors were felt in Keno, which has a population of about 20 people.

    The department says there was at least one report of "weak" shaking in Mayo, Yukon, some 60 kilometres to the southwest.

    The quake came hours after a 4.9 magnitude tremor struck in the same area.

    There were no reports of damage from the earlier quake.

    __

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News