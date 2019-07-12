Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Seattle area, felt as far as Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 7:27AM EDT
VANCOUVER - A magnitude-4.6 earthquake that struck outside Seattle has reportedly been felt as far north as the Vancouver area.
The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 3 a.m. in the area of Three Lakes, Wash., about 40 kilometres northeast of Seattle.
An interactive map on the USGS website shows several dozen people in the Vancouver area reported feeling the shaking.
There are no reports of injuries.
