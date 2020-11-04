Advertisement
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake reported in rural N.L.
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 2:23AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 3:05AM EST
Makkovik is highlighted in this map of Labrador. (Google Maps)
TORONTO -- Earthquakes Canada has reported a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in eastern Labrador.
The agency’s automatic detection centre reported the earthquake early Wednesday morning in Makkovik, N.L.
Makkovik is a small fishing village with a population of less than 500 people located about 215 kilometres northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L. The community is not accessible by road, only through air or sea.
There are no reports yet of any damage.