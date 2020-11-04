TORONTO -- Earthquakes Canada has reported a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in eastern Labrador.

The agency’s automatic detection centre reported the earthquake early Wednesday morning in Makkovik, N.L.

Makkovik is a small fishing village with a population of less than 500 people located about 215 kilometres northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L. The community is not accessible by road, only through air or sea.

There are no reports yet of any damage.