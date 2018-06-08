M, F or X: Alberta offers third option for gender on identification documents
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 5:37PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Albertans can now choose between three options when specifying their gender on driver's licences and other identity documents.
People will be able to indicate male, female or X on all vital statistics records, including birth and death certificates.
Premier Rachel Notley says her government is also making it easier for Albertans to change the gender in their records.
Alberta becomes the fourth Canadian jurisdiction, including the federal government, to offer non-binary gender options on official documents.
Gender identity has been included in the province's Human Rights Act since 2015.
