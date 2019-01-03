Lumber yard fire knocks out power in Pembroke, Ont. for several hours
Flames can be seen at the Lavern Heideman and Sons lumber yard in Pembroke, Ont. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (Tony Grace/ Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 11:05AM EST
PEMBROKE, Ont. -- Authorities say a fire at a lumber yard left a large chunk of an eastern Ontario city in the dark for several hours.
Provincial police say the fire broke out last night at the Lavern Heideman and Sons lumber yard in Pembroke, Ont.
They say no one was injured in the blaze, but it was large enough to shut down a local road and knock out power to much of the area.
Ottawa River Power says the fire damaged the Hydro One supply line coming into the city.
It says crews worked through the night and had managed to restore full power by this morning.
Police say the fire marshal has taken over the investigation into the blaze.
NEW: Fire Marshal’s Office investigator arriving shortly at remains of sawmill fire on Boundary Rd in Pembroke. Owner Lavern Heideman & Sons Lumber tells me they’re very thankful no injuries. They’ll be sending me a statement shortly. Crews still putting out hotspots. pic.twitter.com/ab3kJKXcwi— Tony Grace (@tonygracectv) January 3, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Domestic violence suspect dead after encounter with Edmonton police
- Saskatoon police arrest woman wanted in Calgary on 115 charges
- China says discussing charges against imprisoned Canadians not 'convenient'
- Quebec teen dies after falling from ski chairlift
- Gander hit by nearly two feet of snow as storm sweeps Newfoundland