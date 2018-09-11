

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A Winnipeg man has won a $2-million lottery prize -- five months after he won $1.5 million.

Melhig Melhig, a double winner with a double name, says he's amazed and happy by his good fortune.

His first win came in April with a scratch ticket bought at a Winnipeg convenience store.

He then moved his family out of their small apartment and into a new home.

Melhig continued to play the lottery and bought another scratch ticket from a Giant Tiger store in Winnipeg in August.

He says he now plans to buy a business, such as a gas station or car wash, and go back to school.