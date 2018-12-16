

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian cheerleading team were lucky to escape with just minor injuries after the bus they were in was involved in a high-speed crash on the way to a competition.

The troupe, based in Edmonton, had just arrived in Las Vegas on Friday and was on the way to its hotel with 25 people on board when the collision happened.

Three members of Alberta Cheer Empire and two of their chaperones were hospitalized in the Nevada city. None of the girls, aged 12 to 16, or their guardians suffered serious injuries.

Kim Fiissel, owner of Alberta Cheer Empire, was sitting behind the driver when the crash happened and is grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“The scariest part for me was when I got off the floor of the bus and knew I had to check each row,” Fiissel told CTV Edmonton.

“And just the sickening feeling in my stomach is that if I feel hurt right now, what are the kids like? And the other thought going through my head is then their parents and how upset they're going to be.”

Flissel said the team were all shaken and sore but were lucky not to have suffered any more serious injuries.

Alberta Cheer Empire won the Canadian nationals earlier this year. They were competing Saturday night in the American Grand Cheer Competition, where they were hoping to qualify for a competition in Orlando, Fla.