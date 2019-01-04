Lotto multimillionaire from B.C. says jackpot win an 'amazing blessing'
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 4:55PM EST
VANCOUVER - A woman from Surrey, B.C., has claimed a Lotto Max prize of $39.5 million and is thinking about a trip to Rome.
Michelle De Roma purchased her ticket at the Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Centre and says when she heard someone in the area won, she scanned her ticket and $39 million popped up on the screen.
De Roma, who's a mother of three, says her husband didn't believe her so he checked online for himself, shouted "Wow," then gave her a kiss.
She says she'd like to see the Coliseum in Rome and the family has plans for a new home.
She won the jackpot in the Dec. 28 draw and says she and her family spent a few days celebrating before claiming the money.
De Roma says matching the seven numbers was "an amazing blessing."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.L. man facing impaired driving charges was designated driver: passengers
- Nova Scotia Mountie charged with assaulting girlfriend and pointing a firearm
- Lotto multimillionaire from B.C. says jackpot win an 'amazing blessing'
- Quebec man accused of attempted sex assault on girl in Dominican Republic
- Ontario Liberals work to rebuild but leadership race may not come until 2020