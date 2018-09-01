Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed for fourth straight week
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 7:15AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 7 will grow to approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
The last time a Lotto Max jackpot was won was on Aug. 3.
