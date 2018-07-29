Lotto 649 winning tickets in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 7:28AM EDT
TORONTO - Three ticket holders, in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies, will share the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
Each winning ticket is worth $1,666,666.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 1 will be approximately $5 million.
