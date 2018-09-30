Lotto 649's $33-million jackpot goes unclaimed
A Lotto 6/49 display is seen in Bridgewater, N.S. Oct. 3, 2014.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 7:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 3 will be approximately $40 million.
