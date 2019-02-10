Lotto 649 jackpot won by ticket sold in B.C.
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 7:26AM EST
TORONTO -- The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 13 will again be approximately $5 million.
