Lotto 649 jackpot rising to $17M after no winner drawn Saturday
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 7:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $14-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 2 will be approximately $17 million.
