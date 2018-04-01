Lotto 649: 26 guaranteed prizes handed out despite no big winner
Published Sunday, April 1, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 1, 2018 8:14AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, a total of 25 guaranteed prizes of $100,000 each were handed out, in addition to one prize of $1 million.
One winning ticket was sold in Atlantic Canada, two in Quebec, 17 in Ontario and six in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 4 will be approximately $7 million.
