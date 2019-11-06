'Lots of screaming': 16-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Grande Prairie, Alta.
A witness described the crash on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie as 'traumatizing,' saying he heard screams as he approached the devastation. Nov. 6, 2019. (Courtesy Pancho Driedger)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 3:02PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 5:16PM EST
EDMONTON -- A serious collision involving at least 16 vehicles shut down a highway north of Grande Prairie, Alta., with witnesses describing the devastation as chaotic and traumatizing.
RCMP said the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, north of Emerson Trail near Highway 672. Both lanes of the highway were shut down for hours but have since reopened.
Photos from the scene showed dozens of smashed cars and injured passengers. Witness Pancho Driedger said he drove up on the accident scene shortly after it happened.
