

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber





Two young children who spent the night stranded on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, B.C., were brought to safety by rescue crews on Monday. Their injured father had been forced to leave them to find help.

Search and rescue crews had spent the night trying to track the children down, using a drone and helicopter to help.

The family had been visiting from the U.S. state of Georgia and, before getting lost, had been planning on going to nearby Munro Lake for some fishing.

But the trio had gotten off track and slipped down into a steep creek bed area on Sunday, according to Coquitlam Search and Rescue search manager Ian MacDonald.

“[The father] was not that familiar with the terrain … it was not on a trail at all, so any landmarks and signposts were really not there,” he said during a press conference.

Despite being injured, the father left the children and found a fellow hiker with a cell phone and called for help

But the children -- a seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl -- ended up spending a cold night stuck on a plateau terrain, as ground and air crews set out to find them.

Rescue crews eventually came upon a blue backpack, then shoes, which MacDonald compared to a “trail of breadcrumbs” that helped lead rescuers to the children Monday morning.

"Due to the very rugged nature of the terrain we found them in, a decision was made to longline them out," MacDonald said, describing how the children were essentially airlifted out of the area.

The children were then reunited with their father and a waiting ambulance. MacDonald said the young children appeared to be doing well.

Once the children were located this morning, they were long lined out - in very good condition considering the ordeal they had been through. pic.twitter.com/cW6cRjAoUp — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) May 20, 2019