'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to Canada
Pope Francis’ apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
“For some people this was absolutely historic, it was so important for them to move forward in their healing,” Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron told CTV News Channel. “For others, it was a little bit less significant. For some, they’re really looking for concrete actions and accountability from the Catholic Church.”
Caron was one of the delegates who travelled to the Vatican to meet the pope ahead of the April 1 apology. So was Cree Nation Youth Grand Chief Adrian Gunner.
“I think it was very crucial and important that young people were there,” Gunner told CTV News Channel from Mistissini, Que. “We’re going to be the next generation to come to carry on the works that’s going to be done.”
His grandparents are both residential school survivors. Immediately following the pope’s apology, Gunner called his grandmother.
“She said that some people did in fact need it,” Gunner recalled. “Some others haven’t—some have already moved on in their healing journey.”
Both Caron and Gunner await the pope’s promised trip to Canada, which is expected to happen this summer.
“He did in fact give an apology in his own turf, but people believe that he should also do it on our turf too where a lot of these so-called schools were,” Gunner said.
“To have the pope come here and make that same apology, but also maybe hopefully a stronger apology here on our homelands to as many survivors as we can bring to those locations, that would be a huge success for us,” Caron added from Ottawa. “But of course, we’re also still looking for a little bit more, and the pope himself said that any truly effective process of healing requires concrete actions.”
Such actions, Gunner says, should include helping create access to clean drinking water and working towards ending systematic racism in Canada.
“Truth needs to come before reconciliation,” Caron said. “We need to be talking even though it’s hard. These stories are hard to listen to, and it’s hard to comprehend that these things happened. We need to tell the truth.”
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
