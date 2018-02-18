Longueuil police investigate string of snowblower thefts
A man removes snow from his driveway with a snowblower on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012. (AP / Centre Daily Times, Nabil K. Mark)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 10:51AM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Police in Longueuil, Que., are asking the public to be vigilant after a series of snowblower thefts in recent weeks.
Since late December, 16 snowblowers have been stolen from the agglomeration on Montreal's South Shore.
Police say most of the machines were stolen from temporary car shelters.
They're advising the public to keep their snowblowers locked up and to engrave them so they can be identified in case of theft.
They're also encouraging anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact them.
SÉRIE DE VOLS DE SOUFFLEUSES. Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil désire informer sa population que depuis le 28 décembre dernier, on dénombre 16 vols de souffleuses sur l’ensemble du territoire. Pour plus Infos: https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/hJBemFGlNx— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) February 17, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Longueuil police investigate string of snowblower thefts
- Quebec congregation faces lawsuit for alleged sex abuse in Africa
- Air Canada Express plane returns to Saskatoon due to flames near tail pipe
- Patrick Brown, officially running for PC leadership, insists 'my name has been cleared'
- N.S. government refuses to release cause of fire that killed four children