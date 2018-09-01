

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tourists visiting Atlantic Canada as part of their Labour Day weekend plans are making a point to stop and check out a giant sinkhole in Nova Scotia that has grown all week without showing any signs of slowing down.

The sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., approximately 164 kilometers north of Halifax, has swallowed trees, picnic tables and part of a parking lot in a local park. As of Thursday, the hole measured 38 metres by 29 metres.

As the long weekend approached, tourists began flocking to the tiny town of 1,200 in hopes of catching a glimpse of the gaping hole.

"We heard about the sinkhole, so en route home -- back to Ontario -- we decided to stop by and check it out,” Clora Gilbert, a tourist visiting Nova Scotia, told CTV Atlantic.

Officials say eroding gypsum is the likely to blame for the giant hole, but won’t know for sure until they get a chance to investigate.

"The beauty of this is it's a geological event, and most geological events happen over hundreds if not thousands of years,” said Jamie Harper, who made the 53-kilometre trip from Sackville, N.B. “We're getting to see this in real time."

The RCMP has seen several collisions in the area as people slow down to check out the hole, and is urging anyone visiting to be careful.

“We need people to use caution when they're coming into the area,” said Cpl. Robert Parras with Nova Scotia RCMP. “If you get out of your vehicle, you're exposing yourself to oncoming traffic."

The town has also stepped up security around the park to ensure no one gets too close.

With a report from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker