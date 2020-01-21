TORONTO -- Some pharmacies and grocery stores will open Tuesday, as St. John’s, N.L., residents worry about accessing medication and replenishing food supplies after a massive blizzard, according to the city’s mayor.

Danny Breen told CTV’s Your Morning that the city is urging people to walk, but some taxi services are offering free rides to help seniors and people with disabilities in particular. The Friday blizzard dumped 76 centimetres of snow in the area. Tuesday marks the fifth day of the state of emergency.

“We want everyone to slow down, take it easy, be very mindful of what’s happening,” he said.

Snow removal has proven difficult for residents to do themselves. On Monday, Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Navy members were deployed to help. Ottawa said more than 400 troops would be in Newfoundland on Tuesday.

“It’s going to take some time,” said Mayor Breen. “I don’t know how long. But we have a lot of work ahead of us and our operators are doing a fantastic job. Everybody is pitching in. We’re going to get there soon.”

The Friday storm was compounded by earlier snowfalls, he added. The city had seen 170 centimetres of snow already, some of which hadn’t even cleared before Friday’s blizzard.

“We never really caught up on our removals,” he said. “We’re only a month into our winter season here. We’ve got a long ways to go.”

