OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to roll out an awaited plan to top-up the wages of essential front-line staff including those in long-term care facilities where COVID-19 has spread among both residents and staff, with deadly impact. More military assistance in these homes is also set to be unveiled.

Resuming his Rideau Hall COVID-19 updates, the prime minister is expected to elaborate on how this cost-sharing initiative between the federal government and the provinces and territories will work, and who will qualify.

On April 15, Trudeau first promised that new money was coming to keep front-line workers on the job, but said details of the pledge were still being worked out.

He said, at the time, that wages would be boosted for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 a month and the temporary top-up would be distributed through a transfer to the provinces and territories. Which workers would be eligible is likely to be left up to each premier to determine.

Already, Quebec, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan have rolled out hourly pay increases for some workers in essential service sectors.

This comes as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Wednesday that, while the epidemic is “decelerating” in Canada, “the number of deaths will continue to increase” particularly among the cases connected to long-term care homes.

As of Thursday morning there are 63,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, and 4,232 people have died, the majority of whom are older than 60.

The aim of the wage boost is to keep as many of these workers on the job, especially those in seniors’ homes, given they’ve now been asked to only work at one facility to help lessen the spread, resulting in many earning less than they would if they stopped working and collected the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Seniors’ homes across the country have seen staff become infected and others reluctant to show up for work citing concerns of inadequate personal protective equipment, leading to the military being called in to help.

Ahead of Trudeau’s address Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Quebec lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez will be providing an update on the Canadian Armed Forces’ pandemic deployments.

On Wednesday, the government said there were currently 760 members assigned to long-term care centres in Quebec, helping at 13 such homes in the Montreal region, with hundreds more military members coming to at least seven other facilities. In Ontario, the military has been deployed to five long-term care homes.