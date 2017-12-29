

An off-chance Facebook post about a long-lost grandfather has led to two half-sisters meeting for the first time.

Karen Foscay and Gayle Brown are half-sisters who connected after Foscay’s daughter, Tammy Faulkner, posted on Facebook about a grandfather she had never met in a Facebook group dedicated to London, Ont.

Soon after making the post, Brown’s daughter Deelynne, who now lives in British Columbia, stumbled upon the post where she saw her own grandfather.

She quickly realized the woman posting his image must be her cousin and their mothers must be sisters. She contacted Faulkner and the four have been getting to know each other online ever since.

On Friday, the two half-sisters met in person for the first time in London.

"I feel actually wonderful,” Brown told CTV London. “To have these questions answered about my father, whom I’ve searched for practically all my life."

Neither of them had much of a relationship with their father. He was married to Brown’s mother for five years before separating and meeting Foscay’s mother.

"I knew I had an older sister all along, but I figured she's married and I'd never know her last name anyway, so I'd never find her," Foscay said.

The pair actually crossed paths once before, at Faulkner’s first wedding. It turns out Brown is Faulkner’s former mother-in-law’s best friend.

"We were (in the) same room, same wedding, probably in the washroom, looking in the same mirror," said Foscay.

With a report from CTV London’s Reta Ismail