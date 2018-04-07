

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- A high school principal in London, Ont., faces charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation dating back nearly two decades.

Provincial police say they have charged 49-year-old Michael Deeb in relation to an alleged incident involving a female student in 2000-2001. He's due to appear in court on May 7 in London.

Deeb's lawyer, Faisal Joseph, tells the London Free Press that his client "denies the charges completely and absolutely."

Deeb, who's also a former member of the London Police Services Board, was already under investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission following allegations of sexual harassment.

In that case, a woman alleged on Facebook that Deeb "pursued a personal relationship" with her after she agreed to tutor his children.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.