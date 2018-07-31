

The Canadian Press





DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - A lockdown continues at a medium-security prison in Quebec following the death of an inmate.

Correctional Services Canada says 32-year-old Jonathan Payeur died at Drummond Institution on Sunday.

He had been serving a third federal sentence three years and one month at the facility in Drummondville, Que., for criminal harassment in addition to several drugs and weapons charges.

Authorities have not said how Payer died but say a lockdown was put in place "to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search."

Visits have been suspended at the prison about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal until the search is completed.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.