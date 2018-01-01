Lockdown at Brantford, Ont., lifted after fatal shooting nearby
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 10:37PM EST
BRANTFORD, Ont. - One person is dead following a shooting in Brantford, Ont., on Monday.
It happened near the Brantford General Hospital, which was locked down at about 5:45 p.m.
The Brant Community Healthcare System issued a statement saying the shooting victim was taken to the hospital's emergency room but later died.
The lockdown, which the hospital said was imposed "in the interest of patient and staff safety," was lifted at about 7:10 p.m.
The victim's name and age have not been released, nor was there any immediate information about a suspect or suspects.
