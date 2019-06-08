

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa





A local musician is dead following a shooting in Ottawa’s ByWard Market Friday night.

Ottawa police confirmed early Saturday that the male victim, who was transported to hospital in critical condition, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the area were busy with people watching the Toronto Raptors game.

Bystanders told CTV Ottawa they heard at least two gunshots.

The victim of the shooting was 41-year-old Markland Anthony Campbell. Campbell was also known as Jahiant Janh, a member of the hip-hop reggae trio Halfsizegiants.

In a Facebook post, fans of the group remembered Campbell as an Ottawa “hip hop legend.”

“There was blood, but there wasn’t loads of blood,” a witness told CTV Ottawa. “Police officers came like five or six minutes after the gunshots—paramedics came very quickly.”

Police do not have any suspects in custody.