Lobster season off southwest Nova Scotia postponed as rough weather moves in
A fisherman sets off fireworks as boats head from West Dover, N.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. The opening day of the season in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34, the largest lobster fishery in Canada, is called dumping day as traps are set off the Nova Scotia's southwest coast. (The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 3:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 4:13PM EST
HALIFAX -- With the weather forecast predicting an ugly mix of wind, snow and rain well into the week, officials decided Monday to further delay the start of the lucrative lobster fishing season off southwestern Nova Scotia.
The season was supposed to start Monday, but industry associations that represent the region's 6,000 lobster fishermen decided Saturday to delay the start and then make a decision on how to proceed on Monday.
An industry spokesman said Monday federal and industry officials have decided to wait until Wednesday morning to determine what to do.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, saying a low-pressure system will bring rain and strong easterly winds to Nova Scotia on Tuesday, and then a more intense system is forecast to churn out strong northeasterly winds, rain and snow on Wednesday night and into Thursday.
The extended marine forecast for the province's southwestern shore is calling for sustained winds out of the northwest at 65 kilometres per hour on Thursday.
Typically, the fishing season is delayed if wind speeds are expected to exceed 46 kilometres per hour, though other factors are also considered.
A federal official says the weather safety protocol has been around for about 20 years.
Bernie Berry, president of the Coldwater Lobster Association and a fisherman of 40 years, said delays for the lobster fishing season can stretch on for days.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. legislature officials deny wrongdoing, want to go back to work
- Regina police won't release RCMP review of investigation in laundry chute death
- Lobster season off southwest Nova Scotia postponed as rough weather moves in
- Hydro One sending technicians to assist in California wildfire recovery
- B.C. cop dismissed for sending nude photos to women he met on duty