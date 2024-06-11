Lobster fisherman finds soccer ball from Baffin Island on Newfoundland beach

'Sometimes you need help': Conversations with Canadians who've turned to food banks
'I have about eight dollars,' C.J. Andrews said waiting in line to pick up a food basket as he's done once a month for the past six months.
A soccer ball appears to have made a 3,000-kilometre oceanic journey from the top of Baffin Island to the hands of a lobster fisherman on the coast of Newfoundland.
Lee Croucher says he saw the ball on the beach on May 30, as he was unloading after a day of fishing off Beaumont, N.L. He picked it up, thinking it would be a neat surprise for his two young daughters. It turned out to be a special reminder that coastal communities are connected, no matter how far apart they might be.
"With all the bad going on in the world, it's a bit of a good story, anyways," Croucher said in an interview.
Beaumont, N.L., is on a small island off the northern coast of Newfoundland. The ball was nestled between the rocks on the island's shore, and Croucher had seen it a few days before he grabbed it, he said.
"We got the same lobster route every morning, it just took a little while before I decided to go in and get it," he said. He climbed out of the boat onto the slippery rocks and made his way toward the ball. It was still inflated and in good shape, and when he picked it up, he could easily make out the words "Ulaajuk school" written on its faded green felt in black marker.
"At home, I Googled the name of the school and it wasn't long before I found out where it came from: Pond Inlet, in Nunavut," he said. "A bit of a surprise, no doubt."
Pond Inlet is a hamlet of about 1,555 people in Nunavut's Qikiqtaaluk Region, at the northeastern corner of Baffin Island, and sits on a sloping outcrop of land, surrounded by fiords and mountains.
The Ulaajuk Elementary School is close to the water. School officials did not return requests for comment, but principal Sandra Rutledge told the Nunatsiaq News in an article published June 5 that a now-retired teacher labelled all the school's equipment with a marker about a decade ago. She said a teacher told her that a student kicked a ball into the ocean, wondering how far it might travel.
If it's the same ball, it somehow survived a trip through Baffin Bay and the Labrador Sea. Croucher noted that there is information stamped on the ball indicating it was made in Pakistan.
He said that he hopes to get in contact with Rutledge once lobster season winds down and he has a bit more time.
In the meantime, his daughters, aged five and 10, are taking very good care of their new ball at their home in Robert's Arm, N.L.
"They were pretty excited about it, especially the older one, she had a bit more of an understanding of it," he said. "The youngest girl starts school now in the fall ΓÇª and it's going to be a good thing for her to bring for show and tell."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have reopened after being blocked for several hours during Tuesday’s afternoon rush due to a fatal three-vehicle collision.
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfils a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it's also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
Two Vancouver councillors want the city to plant more street trees to help protect people from extreme heat, noting that the mayor and his governing majority campaigned on a promise to plant 100,000 additional trees.
Police are investigating an ATV incident that killed a 15-year-old boy in B.C.’s Interior over the weekend.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
Change is coming at the Canadian Energy Centre, also known as the United Conservative Party's controversial energy war room.
Calgary police are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman several years ago.
The water main break in the Calgary community of Montgomery is expected to be fixed by Thursday so that flushing of the line and water quality testing can proceed, officials told city councillors on Tuesday morning.
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on video lighting a fire on the doorstep of a Merivale area home.
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it may end on a stormy note.
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl was penalized for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov halfway through the third period of the Panthers' 4-1 win but, according to TSN, isn't expected to receive more discipline, such as a fine or suspension, for it.
A Leduc man is facing multiple charges after police seized approximately $1.5 million in drugs and multiple firearms.
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
The city’s regional health authority is investigating the disappearance of a senior living with dementia as a critical incident.
The majority of the students travelling home from Rockglen School on Monday only had to contend with bumps and bruises after their school bus rolled into a ditch, according to the school division.
A 51-year-old Regina man is facing numerous drugs and weapons related charged following a months long investigation that ended with a traffic stop and home being searched on Friday night.
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
A Kitchener, Ont. woman wants to install a tiny home in her backyard but she keeps running into red tape.
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton, N.B., teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
Jeffery Haggis told the court that he was one of the organizers of a bird dog competition at the Hullett Marsh, north of Clinton, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2014.
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transport truck and a car in Barrie.
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
Two vacant and boarded up homes are situated across the street from Elaine Lucas’ house.
A judge has sided with a British Columbia group that argued the federal environment minister took too long by waiting more than eight months to recommend an emergency protection order for the endangered northern spotted owl.
B.C.'s police watchdog has determined there was no wrongdoing by an officer after a driver was shot and killed in Creston.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Hospital cash lotteries have become very popular fundraisers across the north and now dozens of Ontario health care facilities are teaming up for a brand new one.
Police in Timmins are warning the public about sharing misinformation online after finding a fake social media post about a missing teen.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
A global human-rights alliance affiliated with the United Nations says it is reviewing the Canadian Human Rights Commission's compliance with international principles.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party opposed the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate on Tuesday, in a vote that still passed with the backing of the NDP and Bloc Quebecois.
Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says after having read the full unredacted version of a report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference, she is no longer worried about there being traitors sitting in the House of Commons.
A new study has found that social teens struggle with insomnia and are getting less sleep than their less social peers.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
Experts say that eating a plant-based diet can help you live longer and reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases. But are all plant-based foods the same?
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Space tourists experience some of the same body changes as astronauts who spend months in orbit, according to new studies published Tuesday.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children's author.
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Canada's banking sector is facing further consolidation as National Bank of Canada has reached an all-share deal to acquire Canadian Western Bank that values the lender at about $5 billion.
The union representing mechanics at WestJet says members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative agreement with the airline.
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
The Oscars of the food world — the James Beard Awards — were handed out Monday night to many chefs and restaurants reflecting cultures and regions that have long been overlooked.
George Mumford saw the notification pop up on his screen. The message via social media platform LinkedIn was from Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson.
Albertans may be watching every second of the Stanley Cup final but most Canadians are not, according to a recent survey.
Evan Rodrigues scored back-to-back third period goals, including the winner, as the Florida Panthers won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
